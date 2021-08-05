Bailey, Robert “Bob” - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.
Biros, Margaret Jane - 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Charleston.
Gibson, Beverly Alane (Mullins) - 11 a.m, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Knapp, Paul Gordon - 11 a.m., Red House Bible Church, Red House.
Lucas, Andrew Dale - 4 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
McCallister, James Franklin - 11 a.m, Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
McCloud, Hartley Douglas - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Smith, Deborah Jean Thaxton - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.