Bailey, Robert “Bob” - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Biros, Margaret Jane - 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Charleston.

Gibson, Beverly Alane (Mullins) - 11 a.m, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Knapp, Paul Gordon - 11 a.m., Red House Bible Church, Red House.

Lucas, Andrew Dale - 4 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

McCallister, James Franklin - 11 a.m, Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

McCloud, Hartley Douglas - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Smith, Deborah Jean Thaxton - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

