Bradshaw, Stephen - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral home, Danville.
Bumgarner, John W. - 1p.m., Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, Wirt County.
Connell, Mary - 2 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.
Fouty, John F. - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Garten, Loretta Faye - 2 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Gill, Betty Jo - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Lavender, William - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Lewis, Nancy Ann - 11 a.m., St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, Charleston.
Lowe, Louella Iona - 1 p.m., Madison Memory Gardens, Madison.
Wilson, Harley Lane - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary and Cremation Services, Glenville.