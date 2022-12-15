Funerals Today; Thursday, December 15,2022 Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Allport, Anna Katheryn - 1 p.m., Jeanette Cemetery, Lookout.Ashley, Emma Lou - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.Baisden, Ronnie Lee - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Boyce, Cassandra DeAnn - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Dunn Jr., Alva Ray - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Leonard, Robert Ray - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Miller, Lillie Pearl - 11 a.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Oakes, Janie Helmick - 6 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jeanette Cemetery Anna Katheryn Funeral Home Ashley Emma Lou Leonard Ronnie Lee Recommended for you Local Spotlight Lester Lee Counts Sr. William Dale Greene Billy Lynn Thornton Joyce Ann Withrow Clara Evelyn Adkins Pistore Sandra Elaine Gorsky Jenifer Lynn Brown Carolyn Armada Breckenridge Margaret Edna Patterson Sayles Randy E. Harris Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem' Power and faith: What two coalitions teach us about American politics University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite