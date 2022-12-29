Funerals Today; Thursday, December 29, 2022 Dec 29, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chafin, Justin Charles - 2 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.Clutter, Maxine (Hall) - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Gritt, James (Jim) - 4 p.m., Midway United Methodist Church, Red House.Elswick-Auxier, Stella - 1 p.m., Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.Hamrick, Raymond Dale - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.Jones, Pauline Ann - 10 a.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods.Little, Beulah Mae - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Miller, Johnie Oliver - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Nichols, Tyler Lane, - 2 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Asbury.Sparkman, Karen Iren - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Stevens, Kathryn Lou - 10 a.m., Lively Cemetery, Sod. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cemetery Justin Charles Botany Ethnology Funeral Home Kathryn Lou Johnie Oliver Karen Iren Stella Recommended for you Local Spotlight Bob R. Boggs Elizabeth Ann Fortson Johanna Tully Guy William Klein James "J.C." Carroll Billups Corky Griffith Cindy Lee Martin Roger Lewis Elliott Jr. Cindy Marie Bays Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 29, 2022 Daily Mail WV Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas. Letters from teens From St. Nicholas to Sinterklaas: demythologizing Santa Blue Christmas services: The holidays are not always the most wonderful time of the year Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem'