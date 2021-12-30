Thank you for Reading.

Burdette, Beulah - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Chapman, Lois J. - 1 p.m., Chapman, Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Cline, Judith May - 1 p.m., Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Gray, Beverly - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Iezzi, Lillian Mae - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Lewis, Samuella LaBelle Shawver - 2 p.m., Alderson Cemetery, Alderson.

McNeeley, James E. - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Monday, Donna Jean - 2 p.m., Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Murphy, David L - 1 p.m., New Creation Fellowship, South Charleston.

Parker Sr., David Lee - 1 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Phalen, Nell Jean - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.

Reynolds, Oleta Pearl - 7:30 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Rudd, Martha Sue - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.

Samples, Barbara A. Frazier - 1 p.m., Twistabout Road, Procious.

Shinault, Linda K. - 2 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Tabor, Paul Ray - 2 p.m., Weltha Nelson Cemetery, Chapmanville.

Thompson, Beverly June - 12 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

VanMatre, Cecile Claire - 1 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pomeroy, OH.

Wedge, Alpha L. - 1 p.m., Creston Cemetery, Leon.

Wood, David E. - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Tags

Recommended for you