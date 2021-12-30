Funerals Today; Thursday, December 30, 2021 Dec 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Burdette, Beulah - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Chapman, Lois J. - 1 p.m., Chapman, Funeral Home, Hurricane.Cline, Judith May - 1 p.m., Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Gray, Beverly - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Iezzi, Lillian Mae - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Lewis, Samuella LaBelle Shawver - 2 p.m., Alderson Cemetery, Alderson.McNeeley, James E. - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Monday, Donna Jean - 2 p.m., Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Murphy, David L - 1 p.m., New Creation Fellowship, South Charleston.Parker Sr., David Lee - 1 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.Phalen, Nell Jean - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.Reynolds, Oleta Pearl - 7:30 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Rudd, Martha Sue - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.Samples, Barbara A. Frazier - 1 p.m., Twistabout Road, Procious.Shinault, Linda K. - 2 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Tabor, Paul Ray - 2 p.m., Weltha Nelson Cemetery, Chapmanville.Thompson, Beverly June - 12 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.VanMatre, Cecile Claire - 1 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pomeroy, OH.Wedge, Alpha L. - 1 p.m., Creston Cemetery, Leon.Wood, David E. - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Hurricane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memory Garden Worship Christianity Funeral Home Tyler Mountain Beverly Creston Cemetery Cline Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sandra “Sue” Jacobs Clay James Daniel McCague Juanita Frances Meador Hefner Blank Donna Jean Monday Linda K. Shinault Patricia Baughman Blank Sandra Faye Jones Gladys Green Lois J. Chapman Blank Judith May Cline Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 30, 2021 Daily Mail WV Carver students add new sparkle to Coonskin holiday displays Kathleen M. Jacobs: Christmases past, present and yet to come Susan Johnson: From the recipe box to Boxing Day Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season