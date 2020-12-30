Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.