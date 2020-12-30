Cook, Forest - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Hager, Charles - 3:30 p.m., Begler Cemetery, Newton.
Layne, Daisy Mae - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Updated: December 30, 2020 @ 7:12 pm
