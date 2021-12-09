Thank you for Reading.

Burton Jr., Virgil - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Crank, Richard - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.

Cooper, Cole Dylan - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Courts, Martha Lou - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Crites, Regina Lynn- 2 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Holley, Garland L. - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar,

Elswick, Judith Ingram - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.

Groves, Clara Belle - 12 p.m., Sylvester Baptist Church, Sylvester.

Jones, Levonia Maxine - 12 p.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston.

Miller, Mary Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.

Quesenberry, Michael Glenn - 11 a.m., Rose and Quesenberry Peace Chapel, Beckley.

Walters, Johnny Delman - 6:30 p.m., Cross Lanes Fire Department, Community Building.

