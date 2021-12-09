Funerals Today; Thursday December 9, 2021 Dec 9, 2021 4 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Burton Jr., Virgil - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Crank, Richard - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.Cooper, Cole Dylan - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Courts, Martha Lou - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Crites, Regina Lynn- 2 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Holley, Garland L. - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar,Elswick, Judith Ingram - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.Groves, Clara Belle - 12 p.m., Sylvester Baptist Church, Sylvester.Jones, Levonia Maxine - 12 p.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston.Miller, Mary Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.Quesenberry, Michael Glenn - 11 a.m., Rose and Quesenberry Peace Chapel, Beckley.Walters, Johnny Delman - 6:30 p.m., Cross Lanes Fire Department, Community Building. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Elizabeth Rose Michael Glenn Floral Hills Garden Worship Christianity Architecture Quesenberry Peace Chapel Memory Miller Recommended for you Local Spotlight Joseph Lee French Lines Robert Ferguson Sr. Blank Ricky Lee Stickley Blank Levonia Maxine Jones Blank Lines R. Ferguson Dilemma Laferne Alford McClain Blank Reba Gibson Joyce Ann Vinson Lincolnogger Juanita "Nete" Rose Arrington Blank Beverly Dawn Steele Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 9, 2021 Daily Mail WV New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists