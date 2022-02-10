Funerals Today; Thursday, February 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Forinash, David Wilson - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.Griffith, Gary Bruce - 12 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Hall, Stacey Renea - 2 p.m., Leon Bethel Church, Leon.Hill Sr., Deacon Thomas B. - 11 a.m., Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake.Montgomery, Betty Katherine - 11 a.m., Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville.Reed, James Alex - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Rhodes, William Robert - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Shores, Henry C. "Hoppy" - 1 p.m., Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, Charleston.Wolfe, William Richard - 7 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clay Center Montgomery Charleston Christianity Betty Katherine Science Shore Memory Recommended for you Local Spotlight Helen Frances Bennett Ruby M. Adkins Blank Alice Danberry Betty Katherine Montgomery Ryan Scott Meadows Henry C. "Hoppy" Shores Barbara L. Morris Penny Jo Beaver Parsons Greco Blank Virginia “GinnySue" Lovejoy Michael T. “Mike” Duffy Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses Susan Johnson: 'Our members simply grew old and died' Alzheimer's Association, W.Va. Chapter official discusses ongoing challenges, goals NIH awards WVU $2 million to study link between Alzheimer’s disease, chronic stress