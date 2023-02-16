Funerals Today; Thursday, February 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Holstein, Mark Morris - 5 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.McDonald, Johnnie - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Raike, Linda M. - 12:30 p.m., Raike Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.Reifsteck, Dr. John E. - 2 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Charleston.Wallace, Mary Sue Keeling - 12 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Wheeler Jr., Alvin Buddy - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight John Paul "Piddles" White Albert Francis Terry Roy Hanshaw Sr. Sr. Legg Allie Jo McNeal Mary Louise Haynes Eugene Glenn Anderson Anna Maria Cochran Lloyd William Alford Jean McClain Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 16, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen