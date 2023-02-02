Funerals Today; Thursday, February 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bashlor, Edward James - 11 a.m., WV Mausoleum, Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Brown, Doris Jean - 1 p.m., Rich Creek Cemetery, Jodie.Christian, Sadie Ann - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Huffman, Carolyn Ann - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Pettit, Carl Wayne - 12 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Edward James Bashlor Songia L. Taylor Carl Wayne Pettit Alva Renee Riffle Bonnett Lewis Davies Cynthia Earle Fleming William Howard Hensley Joan Beavers Williams Delores Jean Stollings Teressa Lou “Terri” Lovejoy Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 2, 2023 Daily Mail WV Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen How Edgar Allan Poe became the darling of the maligned and misunderstood The Hub names latest locations for Communities of Achievement Program The Hub: Seeking rural partners for building communities Backcountry Film Festival to be screened in Davis