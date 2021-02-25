Butler, Albert Keith - 12:30 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church.
Chandler, Sue - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Grimm, Lenora Shipper - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Legg, Michael Wayne - 3 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Lewis, Samuel - 11 a.m., Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.
Mosley, John Sterling - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Romine, Ray - 2:30 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Stickdorn, Charles - 6 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.