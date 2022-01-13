Thank you for Reading.

Brown, Stephen Lynn - 1 p.m., Dunbar Mountain Mission Church, Dunbar.

Johnson, Daniel Lee - 1 p.m., Bethany Baptist Church, Charleston.

Parsons, Charles L. - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Pauley, Lisa Renee Dunlap - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Shamblin, Luther G. "Cricket" - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Shifflett, Bennie Albert - 3 p.m., May Chapel Church, Neola.

Tucker, John David - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Turley, James Donald "J.D." - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

