Funerals Today; Thursday, January 20, 2022 Jan 20, 2022 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dunlap, Patricia “Patty”- 1 p.m., Grace Baptist Temple, St. Albans.Proctor, Anita Helen Exline - 1 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.Smith, Rose Mary - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Woofter, Viola “Ann” - 1 p.m., Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wilson Smith Patty Anita Helen Exline Worship Funeral Home Ravenswood Cemetery Rose Mary Grace Baptist Temple Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Marshall E. Mitchell Blank Patricia A. Elswick Blank Diana B. Lawman Blank Fay Eskew Linda Faye Holley Cecil Eugene Haas Blank Laci Dawn Renee Hively Robert Joseph "Joe" DeHart Blank Nicholas “Nick” Wilkinson Blank Norval Austin Buddy Bowie Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony