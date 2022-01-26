Thank you for Reading.

Ashmore, Joan - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Bender, Alidene Perkins - 1 p.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods.

Conway, Mary Helen Snyder - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.

Halstead, Harold Edward - 5 p.m., Hopkins Fork Community Church, Seth.

McCallister, Nathan - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Russell, Henry Hill - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Santostefano, Kathleen O'Grady - 2 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Stivers, Noell “Beth” - 11 a.m., Wilson-Shamblin-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Tanner, Doris (Green) - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Tolbert, Michael "Mike" Edward - 11:30 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Weeks, Rev. Wyatt James - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

