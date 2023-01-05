Funerals Today; Thursday, January 5, 2023 Jan 5, 2023 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Benson, Robert James - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Bonecutter, Roger Dale - 1 p.m., Wyoma Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.Carper, Marshall Jennings - 12 p.m., Ruffner Memorial Presbyterian Church, Charleston.Fridley, Marilyn - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Garretson, Dennis Carl - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Lewis, Beulah G. - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Pell, Mary Ellen - 6 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Shock, James "Mike" - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Wentz, Shirley Yvonne Blake - 1 p.m., Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Robert James Wyoma Cemetery Funeral Cunningham Memorial Park Noon Charleston Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mary Lorentz Conley Canfield Constance E. Miller Kenneth Allen Parsons Edith Jane Mays Thomas Michael Frederick Goff Marilyn "Susie" Fridley Redman David Alston Charles Dudley Stanley "Dale" Eggleton Marietta Carol Angel Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 5, 2023 Daily Mail WV Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas. Letters from teens From St. Nicholas to Sinterklaas: demythologizing Santa