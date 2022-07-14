Thank you for Reading.

Call, Mary Catherine - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Teays Valley.

Counts, Vanessa Ann - 12 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hamilton, Jimmy Ray - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

McCallister, Hansford Ivan - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Mellert, Patricia - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Neary, Andra LaRue (Scott) - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Nichols, Sharron Kathleen - 6 p.m., Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.

Rogers, Vonna Sue - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Stafford, Ruth Loretta - 1 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Alderson.

White, Phillip Preston Sr. - 12:30 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

