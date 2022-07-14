Funerals Today; Thursday, July 14, 2022 Jul 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Call, Mary Catherine - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Teays Valley.Counts, Vanessa Ann - 12 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Hamilton, Jimmy Ray - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.McCallister, Hansford Ivan - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Mellert, Patricia - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Neary, Andra LaRue (Scott) - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Nichols, Sharron Kathleen - 6 p.m., Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.Rogers, Vonna Sue - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.Stafford, Ruth Loretta - 1 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Alderson.White, Phillip Preston Sr. - 12:30 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Glasgow Mary Catherine Funeral Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight Thomas Arnold Cutlip Blank Michael Handley Doss Blank Margaret Elizabeth Lake Mary Catherine (Clark) Call Blank Mary Catherine Call Blank Sharon Joyce “Shug” Lykins Blank Franklin D. “Frank” Bellomy Blank Kelli Lee Boggess Harrison Blank Eddy Ray “Fast Eddy” Peyton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 14, 2022 Daily Mail WV Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist