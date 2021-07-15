Thank you for Reading.

Armstead, Janet - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Birchfield, Leona Mae - 1 p.m., Rock Branch Independent Baptist Church, Nitro.

Bowser, Ralph E. - 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Point Pleasant.

Bradshaw, Mary Louise - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Groves, Ardith Lee - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Kiser, Alicia M. - 5 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Kovach, William J. “Bill” - 10 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston.

Logan, John Allen - 6:30 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Manning, Calvin Phillip - 1 p.m., Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church. Oak Hill.

Peters, Elizabeth Richard - 11 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Pinckney, Caroline Jean - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Schafstall, Lydia - 1 p.m., the Holcomb Farm, 1575 Hansford Fork Rd, Maysel.

Smith, Kenneth W. - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Stanley-Stover, Kim - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Trent, Betty Lou Adkins - 9:30 a.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Wager, Bernard Marlin - 4 p.m., Longview Community Church, Evans.

Wilson, Claudia Darlene - 2 p.m., Hughes Creek Community Church.

