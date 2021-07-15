Armstead, Janet - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Birchfield, Leona Mae - 1 p.m., Rock Branch Independent Baptist Church, Nitro.
Bowser, Ralph E. - 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Point Pleasant.
Bradshaw, Mary Louise - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Groves, Ardith Lee - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Kiser, Alicia M. - 5 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Kovach, William J. “Bill” - 10 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston.
Logan, John Allen - 6:30 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Manning, Calvin Phillip - 1 p.m., Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church. Oak Hill.
Peters, Elizabeth Richard - 11 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Pinckney, Caroline Jean - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Schafstall, Lydia - 1 p.m., the Holcomb Farm, 1575 Hansford Fork Rd, Maysel.
Smith, Kenneth W. - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Stanley-Stover, Kim - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Trent, Betty Lou Adkins - 9:30 a.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Wager, Bernard Marlin - 4 p.m., Longview Community Church, Evans.
Wilson, Claudia Darlene - 2 p.m., Hughes Creek Community Church.