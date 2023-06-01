Funerals Today: Thursday, June 1, 2023 Jun 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ewing, Maudie Ann - 1 p.m., Chapel of West Virginia Mausoleum, Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Facemyer, Grady Cole - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.Handley, Charles E. - 1 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.Pauley, Roy Raymond - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Payne, Shelva - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Rhodes, Ronald Paul - 1 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.Schumacher, Jean M. - 10 a.m., Sacred Heart, Charleston.Stevens, Garland “Gene” - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Chapel, Chapmanville.White, Peter Silman - 11 a.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Architecture Christianity Statistics Recommended for you Local Spotlight Lessie "Tot" Lawson Yvonne Carolyn Crouch Jr. David Keith Sowards Cheryl Lee Fizer Mahon Brett Darrell Patton Phyllis Jean Bailey Gibson Charles E. Handley William Bailey Robert Franklin Angel Sr. Ralph Thomas Bowles Jr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring