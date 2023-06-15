Funerals Today; Thursday, June 15, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barker, Michelle Lea - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Brown, Larry Lee - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Conley, Bobbie Shirley - 7 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Ellison, Wanda - 2 p.m., Good Hope Cemetery, Reedy.Elkins, Betty Jean Page - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Francesa, Beverly Thompson - 11 a.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.Johnson, Robert Earl - 6:30 p.m., Paul Laurence Dunbar Community Center, Charleston.Shaffer, Randy Ray - 12 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Wells, Patricia Rae Keene - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Local Spotlight Angelia Faye Nichols John Frederick Moore Keagan Jay Gross Teddy Leo Sigman Edgar Lovel Davis Teddy Leo Sigman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV A rural town, a fleeing flagship and a faltering faith in higher education What COVID-19 taught us about grief traditions in Appalachia From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods