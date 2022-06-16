Thank you for Reading.

Cunnings, Betty Ann - 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Cemetery, South Charleston.

Ferrell, Roy - 11 a.m., St. Peter's United Methodist Church, St. Albans.

Jarrell, Mary Frances - 11 a.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.

Mack, Melody A. - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

McKee, Michael Richard - 7 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Morris, Lillian - 1 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

Rhodes, Ernest “Ernie” - 3 p.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.

Toney, Jeanetta Marie - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Williams, Betty Lou (Ambrose) - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Williams, Ila - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, Charleston.

Recommended for you