Adkins, Mary - 11 a.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Bevis, Ralph E (Eddie-Bob) - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.
Collins, Gladys - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Cook, Brenda - 7 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
Evans, Wilden Elaine - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Hedrick, Arthur C. - 2 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Johnston, Merlyn Marie - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.
Lilly, Sheila Sue - 5:30 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.
Pyles, Marybeth - 1 p.m., Faith Gospel Church, Gallipolis Ferry.
Thompson, Anna Ilene - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.