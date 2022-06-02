Funerals Today; Thursday, June 2, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DeWitt, Gene Hall - 2 p.m., Sandyville Church of Christ, Sandyville.Dobbins, Fannie Virginia - 1 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.Rowley, Charles Wardley - 3 p.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.Taylor, John Wayne - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Warren, Robert “Bob” Clyde - Noon, McElwee Cemetery, Marlinton.Whaples Jr., Arthur Fredrick - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memory Madison Charles Wardley Christianity Worship Funeral Garden Mcelwee Cemetery Sandyville Church Of Christ Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Arthur Fredrick Whaples Blank Larry D. Dickerson Blank Eloise Sue Cook Ruth Anne Smith John Wayne Taylor Jean Rosemary Boyd Moore William “Bill” Caufield Jack Odell Cobb Sr. Blank Gary Ray Carter Blank Terri Lynn Hanshaw Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car