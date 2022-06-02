Thank you for Reading.

DeWitt, Gene Hall - 2 p.m., Sandyville Church of Christ, Sandyville.

Dobbins, Fannie Virginia - 1 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Rowley, Charles Wardley - 3 p.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.

Taylor, John Wayne - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Warren, Robert “Bob” Clyde - Noon, McElwee Cemetery, Marlinton.

Whaples Jr., Arthur Fredrick - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

