Funerals Today; Thursday, June 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Burgess, Lola Y. - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Chaney, Jackie Lonnie - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Edwards, Anna Lee - 1 p.m., Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven.Huffman, Bruce Edward - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Nelson Jr., Dallas Ray - Noon, Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Painter, Donald Lee - 2 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot.Starcher DMV, Dr. L. Joe - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Sturgeon, Tony Lee - 11 a.m., Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local Spotlight Latasha Janae Willis Mary Alice Robinson Anita Elizabeth Davis Mosley Anna Josephine Huffman Mark H. Cavender Dallas Ray Nelson Jr. Wendell E. Rose Diane N. Larch Bishop James H. Dillo Aretta Evans Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV A rural town, a fleeing flagship and a faltering faith in higher education What COVID-19 taught us about grief traditions in Appalachia National cybersecurity center to be developed in Huntington From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation