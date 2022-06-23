Funerals Today; Thursday June 23, 2022 Jun 23, 2022 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bunting, David William “Bill" - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Cook, Willie Lee - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Low Gap Road, Madison.Duncan, Pastor Jerry Lan - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Jarrell, Elma - 1 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Mace, Lola Ellen - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Sutphin, Racheal Susan - 11 a.m., Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.White Sr., Joe Ellet - 1 p.m., Sharon Church of God, Dry Branch.Woolwine, Lillian - 7 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Madison Willie Lee Gap Memory Christianity Road Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight David Lee Erwin Paul Stephen Miller Blank Paul Stephen Miller Richard Hanson Sr. Chapman Edward Dillon Jr. David Cleon Groff Blank Keith Everett Conant Jr. Timothy Dale Riddle Timothy Dewayne “Turk" Thomas Nora Lucinda “Puggy” Harrah Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 23, 2022 Daily Mail WV Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says