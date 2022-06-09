Thank you for Reading.

Blethen, Chadwick M. - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.

Carpenter, Deborah Ann - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Facemyre, Charles - 5 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Hash, Vivian Dove Whitlock - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Markle, Shannon Ray - 2 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Murphy, Isaac Frank - 12 p.m., Clay Memorial, Clay.

Older, Barbara Gail Miller - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Patton, Richard Arlen - 1 p.m., Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek.

Pennington, Jeane Marie - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

