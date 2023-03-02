Funerals Today; Thursday, March 2, 2023 Mar 2, 2023 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Battlo, Joyce Marie - 12 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Haynes, Dawn Michelle - 12 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Kinder, Almon W. - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Marker, Merdith Adline - 11 a.m., Heights United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant.Webb, Bernard Ray - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Whitfield, Mary Jane - 12 p.m., Encouragers Outreach Church, Huntington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Local Spotlight Rose "Moma Rose" Mary Ray John Timothy Melton Irene McCallister Sandra K. (Sandy) Cassella Norman M. Huffman Geraldine M. Hunter John W. Smith Elizabeth “Betty” McCray Lorra Stephanie Hawkins Leota Summers Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 2, 2023 Daily Mail WV How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment? WVU faculty weigh in on aftermath of chemical spill Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day