Funerals Today; Thursday, March 23, 2023

Brown, Billy Clayton - 12 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.
Cole, Brenda Joan - 7:30 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Collins, Betty Gelene - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Cooper, Patricia Louise - 2 p.m., Sylvester Baptist Church, Sylvester.
Cummings, Dwight - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Estep, Betty Jean - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Green, Anna Mae Price - 3 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Hypes, Jerry Lee - 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery, Mt. Lookout.
Jeffrey, Douglas Franklin - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Johnson, Jennifer L. - 1 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Mattox, Walter Otho - 11 a.m., New Lone Oak Cemetery, Point Pleasant.
Nichols, Sue C. - 12 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.