Funerals Today; Thursday, March 3, 2022

Barker, Nellie - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Burgess, Beverley K. - Noon, Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Fields, Tara Lynn Page - 6:30 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Hicks, Joyce Ann - 11 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Hoffman, Dennie Lee - 11 a.m., Rock Branch Independent Church, Nitro.
Mitchell, Nellie Sue - 11 a.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.