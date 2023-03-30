Funerals Today; Thursday, March 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ballard, Mary Lou - 5 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Boner, Michael - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Crawford, Erik Steven - 3 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Denty, Anita Marie - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.Hudson, Joshua Scott - Noon, Davis Creek Church of the Nazarene, South Charleston.Hunter, Winston Paul - 1 p.m., Valley Grove Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.Jones Jr., Sidney G. “Bubby” - 11 a.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Long, Ermon E. - 11 a.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.Manley, Phyllis Jean Sundin - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Huricane.Snodgrass, Shirley Ann - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Janice C. Young Strickland Christopher Wayne Howard Charles Edwards Gannon Jr. Charolette Darlene Casto Phyllis Jean Sundin Manley Judith M. Sneed Cassandrea D “Sandy” Henry Shawn Christopher Iden James Lewis Savage Jessie K. Painter Rahmati Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 30, 2023 Daily Mail WV Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic'