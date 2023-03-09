Funerals Today; Thursday, March 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 9 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Allen, Roger Lee - 12 p.m., Orma United Methodist Church, Orma.Altizer, Patrick “Rick” - 12 p.m., Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross LanesDodge, Jo-Ann Weeks - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.Francis, Angela Dalton - 11 a.m., Crossing Baptist Church, St. Albans.Horsfall, Amber Casto - 12 p.m., Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Lovejoy, John Edward - 1 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Lucas, John Edward - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Shaar, Norma Margaret - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Toyek, Drema Sue - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Treadway, Carolyn Gail - 12 p.m., Gillispie Cemetery, Emmons.Truman, Melvin Gerald “Bub” - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Justin Lee Devore Rosanna Marie Cavender Margaret Louise Stapleton Drema Sue Toyek Rev. David Lee Smith James Lewis Jamerson Johnson Eldora Margaret Nance Angela Dalton Francis Drema Sue Toyek Rosa Jane Merritt Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 9, 2023 Daily Mail WV St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment? WVU faculty weigh in on aftermath of chemical spill Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney