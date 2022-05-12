Funerals Today; Thursday, May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buck, Faith Ann - 7 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Butcher, Joyce A (Ward) - 1 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.Call, Steven Ryan - 3 p.m., Oak Ridge Cemetery, Winfield.Childers, Betty Jean - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Cobb, Helen Smith - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.Deal, Eugene Sterling - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.Green, John Michael - 11 a.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.Goodnite, Grace E. - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.Hall, Mabel Jean - Noon, Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.Layne, Billie Kay - 12 p.m., Starcher Baptist Church, Charleston.Parsons, Margie Jean - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Peyton, Faye - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Sampson, Lisa - 1 p.m., Nicholas Cemetery, Rosedale.Workman, Thurman Lawrence (T.L.) - 11 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Joyce Commerce Nicholas Cemetery Summersville Winfield Belle Steven Ryan Recommended for you Local Spotlight Ernest M. "Butch" Taylor Jr. Barbara Jean Terry Blank Ashley Kay Dreher Keitha M. Thompson Frederick Bruce Garrett Steven Ryan Call Faye Peyton Blank William “Boo” Beane Blank Faye Peyton Robert Kimble Flippin Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy Origins of the High Rocks Academy Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing