Buck, Faith Ann - 7 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Butcher, Joyce A (Ward) - 1 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Call, Steven Ryan - 3 p.m., Oak Ridge Cemetery, Winfield.

Childers, Betty Jean - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Cobb, Helen Smith - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.

Deal, Eugene Sterling - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Green, John Michael - 11 a.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.

Goodnite, Grace E. - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Hall, Mabel Jean - Noon, Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Layne, Billie Kay - 12 p.m., Starcher Baptist Church, Charleston.

Parsons, Margie Jean - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Peyton, Faye - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Sampson, Lisa - 1 p.m., Nicholas Cemetery, Rosedale.

Workman, Thurman Lawrence (T.L.) - 11 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

