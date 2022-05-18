Funerals Today; Thursday, May 19, 2022 May 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Asbury, Judy Barnett - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.Dorsey, Linda Louise Auxier - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.Kidd, Faith Reed - 6 p.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods.Lively, Peggy Joan - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Thomas, Gladys Maxine - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Tolbert, Cecil Richard - 7 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Price, Ollie Wray - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Graceland Memorial Park Funeral Home Worship Ethnology Judy Barnett Funeral Thomas Cecil Richard Gladys Maxine Recommended for you Local Spotlight Giles Brinford Burgess Jr. Blank Erma Lee Cashwell Robert V. “Bob” Harper Jennings W. Hamilton David W. Richardson Peggy Joan Lively Frank D. Disney Karen Louise Winter Linda F. (Short) Adkins Elizabeth Ann Cline Arthur Trending Now Articles Articles18th annual Live on the Levee lineup announcedGazette-Mail editorial: Pot Justice correct about kettle MooneyGoMart founder Heater dies at 89Architects propose downsizing Nicholas schools, removing construction deadlines, but with no guarantee cuts will be enoughPrep softball: Winfield punches ticket to state tournament with 6-4 win over ScottThe Food Guy: A tasty treasure hunt through Marion CountyPrep softball: Hoover shuts out Philip Barbour 9-0, advances to state tournamentMan shot by Charleston police sentenced to 10-plus years in prisonEnvironmental groups urging judge to hold coal company in contempt for not filing supplemental Mingo County mine cleanup planPrep softball: Harper's homer leads St. Albans to 4-3 win over Greenbrier East in extras Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy