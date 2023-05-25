Funerals Today; Thursday, May 25, 2023 May 25, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adkins, Dorothy Mae - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Anderson, Amy N. - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Barnett, Elsie Mae - 1 p.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hughes Creek.Carpenter, Franklin R. - 4 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.Higginbotham, Carolyn Lou - 11 a.m., Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.Martin Jr., Edward Eugene - 4 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.McCormick, Norman - 2 p.m., St. Peters United Methodist Church, St. Albans.Nelson, Nella - 11 a.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight William Franklin Dorsey Sr. C. Wayne “Ranger” Lovejoy James A. Shaffer Jr. Arnold Lee Persinger William Franklin Dorsey Sr. James M. Crowder Bobbie Sue Johns Amy N. Anderson James M. Crowder Nancy Lynn Kuhn Bright Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed