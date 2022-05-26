Funerals Today; Thursday, May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Coburn, David Ray - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Comisky, Joseph Francis - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, WV Mausoleum, Cross Lanes.Perdue, Mary Catherine - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans.Stuart, Betty Jo - 7:30 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Wolfe, Roger Lee - 1 p.m., Fairlawn Baptist Church, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memory Wv Mausoleum Joseph Francis Garden Coburn Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Frederick Elbert Waybright Blank Sarah Denise Haigler Kovarik William Edward Summerbell IV Blank Robert Huston Wilson David Leon Compton David P. VanHorn Blank Michael R. McVay Blank Branden Allen Stewart Donna Lynn Barnes Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it