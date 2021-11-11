Thank you for Reading.

Huffman, Imogene - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Knadler, Joyce Virginia - 11 a.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Newsome-Hughes, Edrema Ann - 12 p.m., Powerhouse Church of Deliverance, Dunbar.

Price, Geraldine - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Ritchie Sr., Roger Allen - 2 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Toler, Miranda Marie - 2 p.m., New Beginnings Worship Center, Summersville.

Vincell, Juanita P. - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, WV Memorial Mausoleum, Cross Lanes.

Webb, Terry Brooks - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

