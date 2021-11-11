Funerals Today; Thursday, November 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 23 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Huffman, Imogene - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Knadler, Joyce Virginia - 11 a.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.Newsome-Hughes, Edrema Ann - 12 p.m., Powerhouse Church of Deliverance, Dunbar.Price, Geraldine - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Ritchie Sr., Roger Allen - 2 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.Toler, Miranda Marie - 2 p.m., New Beginnings Worship Center, Summersville.Vincell, Juanita P. - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, WV Memorial Mausoleum, Cross Lanes.Webb, Terry Brooks - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memory Mausoleum Memorial Juanita P. Wv Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight John F. “Nick” Lett Blank Melissa Ann Smith Blank James Edward “Eddie” Berry Blank Linda P. Burrows Blank Robert Leon Burgess Donal "Don" Jeffrey Greene Lana May Giles T. Jean Stanley Pegram Blank Kathleen Riffle Sowards Donna Jean Vermillion Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 11, 2021 Daily Mail WV Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss