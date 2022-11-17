Funerals Today; Thursday, November 17, 2022 Nov 17, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dexter, Linda Lee - 1 p.m., Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Dyer, Steven Lee - 6 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Evans Sr., Jeffrey Alan - 6:30 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Ferguson, Marsha Gwen - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Hiner, Roy Zekiel - 6 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Steven Lee Belle Funeral Dyer Linda Lee Recommended for you Local Spotlight John Boyce Ginn Blank Diana Gaile Hanson Blank Sarah Renee Rose Blank Helen Elizabeth Burton Blank Arlena Kay Jones Carolyn Jean Diehl Loretta Frances Payton Blank Cynthia Diane Bush Parker Blank Charles William Thomas Blank Cynthia Diane Bush Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center