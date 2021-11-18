Thank you for Reading.

Bode, Terry G. - 7 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview.

Byrd, Carolyn J. Bruce - 1 p.m., Living Faith Church, Marmet.

Elkins, Arnold “Eddie” Ray - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Hager, Antoinette L. - 2 p.m., East Fork Freewill Baptist Church, Ranger.

Kinder, Pamela Kaye - 2 p.m., The Crossing Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Rainey, Kacee Amber - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Roush, Dr. William Harold - 2 p.m., Old Greenbrier Memorial Cemetery, Alderson.

Santanio, Robert “Bob” - 1 p.m., Hopkins Fork Community Church, Seth.

Starkey, Lorie Gail (Garnes) - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Stone, Roxie “Bea” - 12 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Tribble, Gerald Lee “Jerry” - 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Wright, David Lee “Mudsuck” - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

