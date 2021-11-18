Funerals Today; Thursday, November 18, 2021 Nov 18, 2021 28 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bode, Terry G. - 7 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview.Byrd, Carolyn J. Bruce - 1 p.m., Living Faith Church, Marmet.Elkins, Arnold “Eddie” Ray - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Hager, Antoinette L. - 2 p.m., East Fork Freewill Baptist Church, Ranger.Kinder, Pamela Kaye - 2 p.m., The Crossing Baptist Church, St. Albans.Rainey, Kacee Amber - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Roush, Dr. William Harold - 2 p.m., Old Greenbrier Memorial Cemetery, Alderson.Santanio, Robert “Bob” - 1 p.m., Hopkins Fork Community Church, Seth.Starkey, Lorie Gail (Garnes) - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Stone, Roxie “Bea” - 12 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Tribble, Gerald Lee “Jerry” - 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Wright, David Lee “Mudsuck” - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry G. Crossing Baptist Church Pleasant Baptist Church Pamela Kaye Christianity Worship St. Albans Bide Recommended for you Local Spotlight Gerald Lee “Jerry” Tribble Blank Franklin Eugene Ray Forest Eugene "Pete" Rogers Blank Howard E. Wilson Blank Mary Ellaine Smith Harold Gene Totten William Dean "Bill" Perry Blank Larry K. Skaggs Steven Allen Steele Ralph G. “Shorty" Noffsinger Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 18, 2021 Daily Mail WV 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital