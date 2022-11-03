Funerals Today: Thursday, November 3, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brown, Connie Gail Halstead - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.Carr, Johnny V. - 2:30 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, St. Albans.Diaz, Destiny Ariel - 4 p.m., Oakwood Baptist Church, Charleston.Kitchen, Lowanna Renee Swann - 1 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.Clark-Larch, Christina - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Lockhart, Emma - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Polito, Irene J. - 2 p.m., Alexander Funeral Home, Millersburg, OH.Pritt, Ida Marie Schoolcraft - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Riffe, Fred Allen - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Woods, Glenna Jean - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Cross Lanes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chapel Memory Mausoleum Tyler Mountain Christianity Worship Architecture Glenna Jean Wood Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight Rebecca Kay Shawver Blank Frank Marco Cipolat Dennis Overton "Champ" Kerns Rebecca "Becky" Gayle Moses Marie Kinder Lloyd H. Collins Blank Janet Louise Cunningham Fisher Sydney Ann Dixon Paul Arthur Mattox Sr. Blank Rebecca Ann Shafer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 3, 2022 Daily Mail WV Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City