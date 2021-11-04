Thank you for Reading.

Chapman, Charles David - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Crist, Howard “Deryl” - 11 a.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Davis, Dollie Deloris - 10 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Gard, Lorie Ann Godard - Noon, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Keely, Linda Jean - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Stricker, Raymond Maxwell “Matt - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

West, Shirley Ann - 2 p.m., Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.

White, Sean Elvin - 4 - 6 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Williams, Roy Eugene - 11 a.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

