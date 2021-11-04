Funerals Today: Thursday, November 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 15 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chapman, Charles David - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.Crist, Howard “Deryl” - 11 a.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Davis, Dollie Deloris - 10 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Gard, Lorie Ann Godard - Noon, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.Keely, Linda Jean - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Stricker, Raymond Maxwell “Matt - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.West, Shirley Ann - 2 p.m., Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.White, Sean Elvin - 4 - 6 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Williams, Roy Eugene - 11 a.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cemetery West Hamlin Charles David Wallace Funeral Home Shirley Ann Roy Eugene Recommended for you Local Spotlight Lawrence "Larry" Prather Raymond Maxwell Stricker Blank Sherill Lynn Morris Marion Francis Call Linda Jean Keely Dorsel Hodges Rusty A. Wyant Paulette (Polly) Moss Rev. James Edward Hanson Blank Jeanette Lee Warner Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 4, 2021 Daily Mail WV Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right