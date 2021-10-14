Funerals Today; Thursday, October 14, 2021 Oct 14, 2021 34 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carrier, Mary Jospehine - 2 p.m., Ruth Community Church, Ruth.Duncan, Loretta - 12 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.Hanson, Ivan Derek "Ogre" - 7 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Holley, Sandra Ann - 12 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Jenkins, William Thomas - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Nichols, Nancy Leigh - 1 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.Pannell, Patrick Dean - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Richardson, Betty June Shamblin - Noon, Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Shaffer, Timothy "Jim" John - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Walter, Betty Jo Rowley - 11 a.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Fisher Long Sandra Ann Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Ivan Derek "Ogre" Hanson Nancy Leigh Nichols Blank Jill Ellen Topp Blank Carroll Edward Withrow Ava Dianne Wilson Pauley Blank Clyde B. "Sonny" Ball Floyd Otho Tillis Donald E. Larch Lucille Eleanor Davis Tony Edward George Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 14, 2021 Daily Mail WV Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers Zack Harold: The sound of a newsroom Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health