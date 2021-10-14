Thank you for Reading.

Carrier, Mary Jospehine - 2 p.m., Ruth Community Church, Ruth.

Duncan, Loretta - 12 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Hanson, Ivan Derek "Ogre" - 7 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Holley, Sandra Ann - 12 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Jenkins, William Thomas - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Nichols, Nancy Leigh - 1 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Pannell, Patrick Dean - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Richardson, Betty June Shamblin - Noon, Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Shaffer, Timothy "Jim" John - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Walter, Betty Jo Rowley - 11 a.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

