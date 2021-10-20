Thank you for Reading.

Adams, Gloria Jean - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Burgess, Raymond L. - 1 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Carson, Edward Vincent - 2 p.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, South Charleston,

Hamrick, Joseph “Darrell” - Noon, White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Hood Jr., Mr. Donald L. “Don" - Noon, Latham Funeral Home, Elkton, KY.

Rhule, Constance L. “Connie” - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Smith, Anthony Wayne “Tony” - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Strickland, Ronald Evans - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Waugh, Cathy - 6 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.

Woodrum, Ervin Russell, II - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Vineyard, Patsy - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

