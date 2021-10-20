Funerals Today; Thursday, October 21, 2021 Oct 20, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adams, Gloria Jean - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Burgess, Raymond L. - 1 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.Carson, Edward Vincent - 2 p.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, South Charleston,Hamrick, Joseph “Darrell” - Noon, White Funeral Home, Summersville.Hood Jr., Mr. Donald L. “Don" - Noon, Latham Funeral Home, Elkton, KY.Rhule, Constance L. “Connie” - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Smith, Anthony Wayne “Tony” - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Strickland, Ronald Evans - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Waugh, Cathy - 6 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.Woodrum, Ervin Russell, II - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Vineyard, Patsy - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grandview Memorial Park Adams Funeral Home Clothing Raymond L. Gloria Jean Leonard Johnson Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jack L. Humphreys Everette R. “Buddy" Randolph Blank Constance L. “Connie” Rhule James Alen Johnson Marcella "Marcie" Snyder Orndorff Casey Elizabeth Doyle Morris Eric Shawn Caruthers Blank Casey Elizabeth Doyle Morris Patty Jean Saunders Ava Dianne Wilson Peyton Trending Now Articles ArticlesMarshall weighing options from apparent C-USA shakeupSenate ends standoff on district mapSen. Bernie Sanders: Let's stand together to protect working families (Opinion)Manchin campaign finances show oil and gas industry dwarfing in-state and renewable energy contributionsJohn Ellis: Seeing problems and little hope in WV (Opinion)Grand jury hands up 61 indictments"Where's the outrage?': McKinney asks city leaders to do more to about gun violenceThe Food Guy: And the FestivFALL winning dishes are …Carper says deal afoot for Charleston to own Town Center mall parking buildingsPrep football: Powers in peril: Bluefield, Fairmont Sr. battle to make AA playoff field Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 20, 2021 Daily Mail WV Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers