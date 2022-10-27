Funerals Today; Thursday, October 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Benton, Clifford Eugene - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.Breedlove, Leola Gay - 12 p.m., Sand Fork Baptist Church, Griffithsville.Edman, John Fitzgerald - Noon, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Elswick, James Edward - 2 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.Estep, Betty Lou - 7 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Hitt, George William - 1 p.m., First Church of God, Dunbar.Hutchison, Larry Wayne - 5 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Layne, Mary Lou - Noon, Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Williams, Rosemary - 1 p.m., Seth Church of the Nazarene, Seth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Seth Church Christianity Worship Layne Fisher Rosemary Long Memory Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Margaret Marie Newman Butrick Roy Lee Bess Blank Patricia Ann Henry Carol Ann Hicks Martin Mark H. Barnes Denise Marie Winter Blank Roy Lee Bess Belma Leadmon Withrow Katherine Kay Lockhart Jack Clifton Bennett Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 27, 2022 Daily Mail WV Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys