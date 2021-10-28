Thank you for Reading.

Browning, Benjamin Ray - 2p.m., West Logan Church, Logan.

Fox, Rodney Keith - 11 a.m., O’Dell Funeral, Montgomery

Harrison, Ida Mae (Canterbury) - 1:30 p.m., Cunningham Parker Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Osborne, Roger L. - 6 p.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.

Runion, James Dwight “Fuzz” - 1 p.m., Siniaville Community Church, Statts Mills.

Shamblin, Rocky Lane - 1 p.m., Reed Fork Cemetery.

Thomas, Katherine Durst - 1 p.m., Living Faith Church, Marmet.

Wiles-Johnson, Renee - 12 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

