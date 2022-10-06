Funerals Today; Thursday, October 6, 2022 Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur, Kimberly - 4 p.m., Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Webster Springs.Brunetti, John P. - 1 p.m., Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, VA.Harrison, Gail (Johnson) - 1 p.m., Calvary Church of the Nazarene, Pocatalico.Hastings, Cheryl Withrow - Noon, Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.LaLonde, Donna Faye - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, Charleston.McCallister, Brian K. “Catfish" - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.McClung, Constance Marie - 6 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Salmons, J.R. ‘Johnny' - 1 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.Torres, Rachel Lynn - 6 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Wilcox, Patricia Ann - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Harrison Cochran Cemetery Gail Pocatalico Calvary Church Christianity Architecture Salmon Recommended for you Local Spotlight Eunice Mae Bailey Marie (Ball) Koster Sandra Jean Green Elizabeth A. “Betsy” Kelly Blank Eunice Mae Bailey Diana Topeka Gail (Johnson) Harrison Blank Sandra Jean Green Blank Rita Searls Robert Lee Adams Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles Diane Tarantini: Zooming around the Mountain State West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone Art Walk Richwood success proves city's investment in the arts paying off A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities