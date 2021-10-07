Thank you for Reading.

Adkins, Gary Ray - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Hershman, Arlie Sherman - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Houghton, Peggy Jean - 1 p.m., Green-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Mullins, Phyllis Jewel - 3 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Parker, Gloria Sampson - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.

Phillips, Sherri Louise - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Shaffer, Judith L. “Judy” - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Smith, David F. - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Stalnaker, Charles Lawrence - 11 a.m, Bible Center Church, Charleston.

Stone, Jo Ann - 11 a.m., Barlow and Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Trescott, Dreama Joyce - 6 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

