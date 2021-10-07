Funerals Today; Thursday, October 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 33 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adkins, Gary Ray - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Hershman, Arlie Sherman - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Houghton, Peggy Jean - 1 p.m., Green-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.Mullins, Phyllis Jewel - 3 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Parker, Gloria Sampson - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.Phillips, Sherri Louise - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Shaffer, Judith L. “Judy” - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Smith, David F. - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Stalnaker, Charles Lawrence - 11 a.m, Bible Center Church, Charleston.Stone, Jo Ann - 11 a.m., Barlow and Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Trescott, Dreama Joyce - 6 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jo Ann Funeral Home Charleston Stone Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Burk F. Bell Charles Lawrence Stalnaker Kenneth "Kenny" Sutton Mary Ann Price Blank Tony Edward George Curt Pettit Ron Pauley Sherri Louise Phillips Blank Junora Grant Patrick Junior Sigman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 7, 2021 Daily Mail WV Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health Genetic testing provides answers – and options – for patients concerned about breast cancer risk From caregiver to patient: CAMC mammographer undergoing breast cancer treatment Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business