Funerals Today; Thursday, September 1, 2022

Balis, Earl Livingstone, Sr. - 1:30 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Burch, Paula Diane - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Carpenter, Bonnie Sue - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Cruikshank, Charles A . - Noon, Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Hall, Louise Bennett - 10:30 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Langsdorf, Nathalie Anne - 6 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.
Mitchell, James D. - 6 p.m., Buffalo Church of God, Buffalo.