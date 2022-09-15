Funerals Today; Thursday, September 15, 2022 Sep 15, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brown, Shirley Jean Davis - 1 p.m., Hope Baptist Church, Frametown.Casto, Gladys - 5 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Crowder, Paul G. - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Glasgow.Harrison, Roger Dale - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Lucas, Ronald Dale - 11 a.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.Miller, Verona Gail - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Scarbro, Amy Christine - 12 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.Thomas, Margaret L. - Noon, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Point Pleasant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memorial Paul G. Chapel Mausoleum Glasgow Architecture Christianity Recommended for you Local Spotlight Donna Ruth Withrow John Franklin Lett Ronald Ray Hodges Paul Graydon Smith Rebecca May Hardman Blank Shanda Nichole “Nikki” Kane Blank Mark Elliott McDaniel Blank Dola Mae Stone Blank Frank Joseph Zitter Jr. Blank Raymond Bobbitt Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts