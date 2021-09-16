Funerals Today; Thursday, September 16, 2021 Sep 16, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cowan, Jerry Wayne - 7 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Gray, William Luke - 5 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Nichols, Fred D. - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.Perdue, Patty - 12 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington.Price, Shirley A. - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Shamblin, Ronald Dallas - 12 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Treadway, Helena M. - 7 p.m., Woodburn Missionary Church, Woodburn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Fisher Glasgow Fred D. Long Ronald Dallas Recommended for you Local Spotlight Wendy Nicole (Bird) Browning Bethanna Marie Hutson Blank Jerry Wayne Cowan Larry Allen Gothard Benjamin Hensley Roger Gale George R. Stringer Wilmer “Hyman” Pauley Kimberly Ann Hammond Marlene Enid Hanson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 16, 2021 Daily Mail WV Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained