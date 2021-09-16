Thank you for Reading.

Cowan, Jerry Wayne - 7 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Gray, William Luke - 5 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Nichols, Fred D. - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Perdue, Patty - 12 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington.

Price, Shirley A. - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Shamblin, Ronald Dallas - 12 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Treadway, Helena M. - 7 p.m., Woodburn Missionary Church, Woodburn.

