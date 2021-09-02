Funerals Today Thursday September 2, 2021 Sep 2, 2021 11 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brackenrich, Ruth - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.Carrier III, Gary Meral “Coube" - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Curry, Clifford Curtis, Jr. - 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.Gabbard, Jon Lee - 7:30 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Guy, Dorothy Areba - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Lewis, Barbara Mae - 1 p.m., Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason.Moore, Geneva K. - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.O'Dell, Melvin Wesley - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Pauley, Harold Leo & Neada Mae - 12 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Petry, Doris Jean Hiler - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.Tyler, Mary Jane “Susie” - 12 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Webb, Nancy Ann - 2 p.m., Webb-Means Cemetery, Yawkey.Woods, Bernadeen Grace - 12 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Curry Clifford Curtis Jr. Kitchen Mortuary Huntington Worship Botany O'dell Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jimmy Lee Swan Blank Jewell Elaine Palmer Payne Christian V. Hudson Cynthia E. Burdette Mary Jane “Susie” Tyler Timothy Joseph Snead Blank Keith Alan Bailey Toby Ann Gilkeson Blank Hollie Felicia Reed Harold Leo & Neada Mae Pauley Trending Now Articles ArticlesChuck Landon: WVU may have dodged bullet55 in 55: Tackling a big sandwich in Nitro while in Kanawha CountyParents sue education leaders, governor over deferring COVID-19 precautions to countiesFormer Capital star Dorian Etheridge lands roster spot with Atlanta FalconsFormer WV firefighter, police officer indicted on federal sexual abuse, civil rights chargesJustice: Still no need to act as COVID-19 numbers reach grim milestones in WVIda's sweep through state less damaging than fearedAbandoned in New York, Nigerian athlete finds home, hope in West VirginiaThe Food Guy: Second location of The Pitch coming to Kanawha CityKanawha leaders say COVID surge cause for concern as four times as many active cases today than a year ago Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 2, 2021 Daily Mail WV New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life