Brackenrich, Ruth - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.

Carrier III, Gary Meral “Coube" - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Curry, Clifford Curtis, Jr. - 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Gabbard, Jon Lee - 7:30 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Guy, Dorothy Areba - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Lewis, Barbara Mae - 1 p.m., Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason.

Moore, Geneva K. - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.

O'Dell, Melvin Wesley - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Pauley, Harold Leo & Neada Mae - 12 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Petry, Doris Jean Hiler - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Tyler, Mary Jane “Susie” - 12 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Webb, Nancy Ann - 2 p.m., Webb-Means Cemetery, Yawkey.

Woods, Bernadeen Grace - 12 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

