Funerals Today; Thursday, September 22, 2022

Atkinson-Shaffer, Kathryn C. - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Bias, Curtis James - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Cantley, Karen - 11:45 a.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.
Conley, Lindle Lee - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.
Cook, Judy Gail - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Guthrie, Edna Mae Cooper - 2 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Marks, Anetta F. - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
O'Neill, Mary Jane - 2 p.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston.